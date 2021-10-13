Edwin Welden (1929-2021)

Edwin Franklin Welden, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:10 P.M. on October 11, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after a brief illness. He was a 1947 graduate of Edon High School and a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a medic.

Edwin was a member of Edon Church of Christ and Bryan American Legion Post #284. He enjoyed camping, spending the winters in Florida with Bonnie and riding his bike for several miles a day.

Edwin Franklin Welden was born on December 21, 1929, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Harry and Flava (Miller) Welden. He married Bonnie Bair on June 23, 1957, in Morenci, Michigan, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Robin (Michael) Chappuis and Kelly (Ronald) Chappuis, both of Stryker, Ohio, and Elaine Welden and Wendy Welden, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Chappuis and Kara (Aaron) Ayers, both of Bryan, Jared (Hannah) Chappuis, of West Unity, Ohio, Kendra Chappuis, of Stryker, Kirsten (Seth) Miller, of Culver, Indiana, Krystal Chappuis, of Bryan, and Evan Chappuis, of Liberty Center, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Simon Chappuis, Samuel and Benjamin Ayers, and Eleanor, Margot, Louis and Malachi Chappuis; and one sister, Audrey Tingley, of Montpelier, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Edon Church of Christ with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Edon Church of Christ.