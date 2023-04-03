Eileen Campbell (1924-2023)

Eileen Campbell, 98, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Eileen was born November 12, 1924, in Edon, Ohio, daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Elsie L. (Gallutia) Baker.

She married Howard Campbell on August 2, 1950, in Lampasas, Texas and he preceded her in death on September 4, 2001.

Eileen was a loving wife and mother, always taking care of her family. She was a talented seamstress and operated her own business, Mrs. Sew N Sew, out of her house.

She was a charter member of New Life Worship Center. When she was not sewing, Eileen enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, watching birds, and collecting clocks. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving are her four children, Howard William Campbell of Bath, Michigan, Charles A. Campbell of Bryan, Ohio, Sheila (David) Stutzman of Bryan, Ohio, and Carol (Thomas) Weber of Loveland, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (John) Shaffer of Bryan, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Howard Campbell; Brother, Harold Baker

Visitation for Eileen will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at New Life Worship Center, 14451 County Road C, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 noon in the church with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com