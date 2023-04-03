Steward Wyse (1942-2023)

Steward M. Wyse, 80, of Archbold passed away at Fairlawn Haven on March 26, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born in Wauseon on August 22, 1942 to Lester and Ilva (Johnson) Wyse.

He married Judy Ann Weber on November 6, 1960. He was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold.

After graduating from Archbold High School, Steward attended Fort Wayne Business School becoming a design engineer.

He worked at Bil-Jax in Archbold for several years doing design work before starting in the restaurant business.

While working at Bil-Jax during the day, he worked evenings helping start Tiny’s Pizza in Wauseon in 1969 with his wife’s family.

After working both jobs for a few years, his focus became the restaurant business and today this restaurant is known as Mom’s Diner in Archbold, managed by his son and grandchildren.

When health problems limited his ability to work at the family restaurant, he helped behind the scenes with projects involving his building and design skills.

As his children started their own restaurants in other communities, he was there to help with the planning and work needed.

He loved designing and building things for his family. Even while confined to the nursing home the past 20 months, he was still thinking of ways to improve anything he could get his hands on.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy; sons, James (Janet), David (Jennifer), Matthew (Beth) and Joseph (Kim) all of Archbold; he was a very lucky man to have all of his grandchildren grow up in Archbold and he cherished attending their events as they grew up. He is survived by 14 grandchildren, Ashley, Josh, Betsy, Stuart, Caleb, Chandler, Cassi, Faith, Lucas, Jarett, Kennedy, Eli, Ethan and Emily; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Colleen Kelly and Shelia (Gene) Roth; and a brother-in-law, Robert Kleck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Janet Kleck.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 3, at 11 AM at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church with Deacon Steve Basselman officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

