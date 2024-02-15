Eileen Gentis (1931 – 2024)

(Member Of Church Of The Master In Wauseon)

Eileen M. Gentis, age 92, of Wauseon, passed away on February 14, 2024, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Eileen was born on July 12, 1931, in Adams County, Indiana, to the late Rufus and Rosa (Beineke) Scherry.

On May 3, 1953, Eileen married Robert Gentis, who preceded her in death in 1985. Eileen loved bird watching. She was a member of the Church of the Master in Wauseon and ran an after-school tutoring program for the children around the church.

She worked at McCord Corporation and was proud of working her way up through the company, eventually reaching the title of systems analyst.

Surviving Eileen is her daughter, Kathleen (Larry) Bechstein of Wauseon; daughter, Susan Leu of South Lyon, MI; grandchildren, Jocelyn Bechstein, Tyler (Shelby Woodby) Bechstein, Nicholas Leu, Ian (Andrea) Leu, and Trevor Leu; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; sister, Marjorie Scherry; brother, Harold Scherry; and sister-in-law; Dorothy Scherry.

All services for Eileen will be private. Inurnment will take place at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Eileen’s memory are asked to donate to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

