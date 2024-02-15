Ryan Cruz (1990 – 2024)

(Loved To Cook; Attended Adrian High School)

Ryan Charles Cruz, a beloved brother, son, grandson and friend, age 33 of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan. He was born March 13, 1990, in Adrian, Michigan to Virginia Alamia. Ryan attended Adrian High School’s.

Ryan loved to cook and replicate his grandmother’s cherished recipes. The connection he felt with his Mexican heritage inspired him to dream of one day opening his own Mexican restaurant.

He relied on his love and support from his devoted sisters, Debbie and Heather, and his caring grandmother, Mary.

They were by his side throughout all of life’s ups and downs, and they remained a source of strength until the very end. Their presence provided comfort during Ryan’s final moments as they lovingly surrounded him. Ryan will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his sisters, Debbie Cruz and Heather Cruz; grandmother, Mary; parents, David and Barbara Cruz; five brothers, Daniel and Derrick Kimbrell, Christopher, Christian, and Manuel Cruz; fiancé, Jessica; and his daughter, Sonja.

Ryan was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Alamia, whom he had a special bond with and greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 20th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Walter Tuscano presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.