Eileen Seigneur (1938 – 2023)

(Wauseon Resident)

Eileen L. Seigneur, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on July 11, 2023.

She was born to the late George Moore and Hattie (Weirich) Moore on June 16, 1938. Eileen graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1956 and shortly after would marry the love of her life, Allan G. Seigneur, on December 22, 1956.

They were blessed with 56 years of marriage until his passing on July 1, 2013. She worked for the Commodore Perry Motor Inn as treasurer for many years, before moving to the LaValley and LaValley Law Firm in Toledo and later retiring after serving as an accountant with BAX Global.

Eileen was very active in Beulah United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member. During her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles, gardening, crocheting and sewing.

Eileen was also a gifted cook and baker, especially when creating her famous apple dumplings and pies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allan G. Seigneur, brother George E. Moore and sisters, Ethel L. Harter, Elma F. Davis and Evelyn Mae Hirschfeld.

Eileen is survived by her children, Gary (Cheryll) Seigneur of Delta, Michael (Jolene) Seigneur of Wauseon, and Ginger Seigneur of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Seigneur, Jacquelyn (Whitney) Stamm, Briana, Kyle, and Cassandra Rieman; great grandchildren, Ainsley and Wilder Stamm, and brother, Darrel Moore.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service for Eileen will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday July 14, 2023 at Beulah United Methodist Church, 11637 Co Rd 10-2, Delta, OH 43515. Pastor Bruce Perry will be officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery. In lieu of a funeral luncheon, a public reception will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Eileen’s home.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Beulah United Methodist Church, Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614.

