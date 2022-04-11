Eileen Sprow (1925-2022)

Facebook

Eileen Sprow peacefully passed away in her beloved home on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, with her children by her side.

Eileen Marguerite (Beerbower) Sprow was born July 15, 1925, at the family home in Farmer Township, to Lester and Esther (Husted) Beerbower.

She had one sister, Jean, and a brother, Kenneth, who died on his first birthday.

Eileen attended District One schoolhouse in Farmer Township and graduated from Farmer High School, and after graduation, enlisted as a World War II Cadet Nurse.

Eileen met handsome Wayne Sprow on a blind date, married him in 1945, and shared 75 happy years with her husband.

After Wayne served in World War II, he returned to Eileen, and they reared a family of five children in Farmer Township.

Within her community, Eileen was a founding member of County Cousins (the ladies presented their own plays and musicals, and shared craft projects “all in their “spare” time”).

She was a 4-H leader, member of the Chickasaw Farm Bureau and an early volunteer for Defiance County Hospice.

Eileen Sprow was devoted to and active in Farmer Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women – Heart and Hands, summer Bible School, Sunday School, and choir.

Her favorite hymn was “He Touched Me.” Eileen and Wayne loved to sing in the car with the children.

He sang tenor, she sang alto, and the children sang the melody. Over the years, they traveled through 49 states.

Eileen worked along side her farmer husband and had the proverbial green thumb gardens and flowerbeds.

Favorite plants in the flowerbeds were the “pass along” plants received from friends and neighbors.

Eileen sewed and read as relaxation. She was a prolific quilter, making many quilts, the old traditional quilt patterns being her favorites.

She loved not only to read, but also to write. She co-authored Serendipity , a pictorial history of Farmer Township.

Eileen’s advice to her children’s children was to remember: “to love God and learn to love others the way God loves you. Be sweet.”

Her life, her warmth and caring nature positively affected friends and family.

Eileen Sprow leaves behind her children, Barbara Kieffer, Steve (Vickie) Sprow, Jeff (Paula) Sprow all of Farmer Township and Rebecca (Allen) Rassi of St. Mary’s Georgia; son-in-law, Rodney Miller of West Unity; 12 grandchildren who filled her with pride and kept her young at heart and 16 great grandchildren who were a source of joy and delight.

Predeceasing Eileen was her husband, Wayne, daughter, Jane (Sprow) Miller, sister, Jean (Elton) Wilson and son in law, David Kieffer.

A kiss on the forehead, good night mom.

A Celebration of Eileen Sprow’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Farmer United Methodist Church, 09926 State Route 249, Hicksville, Ohio 43526, with Pastor Dwight Bowers officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Farmer United Methodist Church or to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

