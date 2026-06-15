Eilene L. Eis (1948 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Beloved Wife, Mother & Community Servant)

Eilene Louise (Lienau) Eis, 77, of Holgate, died Friday, June 12, 2026, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born Nov. 20, 1948, to Karl and Norma (Hoops) Lienau.

She was baptized Dec. 12, 1948, in St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, and confirmed May 13, 1962. At the age of 17, she married Larry L. Eis of rural Holgate on June 11, 1966, at St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, two weeks after graduation.

She is survived by her three children: Roger (Susan) Eis, Lori (Daryl) Neff and Adam (Natalie) Eis; grandchildren: Keighla (Levi) Muncy, Ryder (Jenna) Eis, Alex Eis, Brooke (Aaron) Paquette, Layne Neff, Justine Eis, Jolynn Eis and Jilian Eis; and stepgrandchildren: Colton Taylor, Therese Taylor and Fox Taylor; sisters: Linda Wagner, Ginny Carpenter and Debbie (Terry) Behnfeldt; stepsister JoAnn Homier; stepbrother Mark Schwiebert; sister-in-law Sue (Tony) Walker; brother-in-law Terry (Pat) Eis and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry on Oct. 3, 2005; parents; brother-in-law Larry Wagner; stepbrother Tim Schwiebert; father- and mother-in-law Calvin Jr. and Betty Eis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harold and Shirley Oberhaus; and infant brother-in-law Roger Eis.

Eilene was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. She sold Avon and Tupperware. She was a Lutheran Home Activities Assistant and worked in private home health. She was a current member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Holgate.

She was active in the church women’s group WELCA for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a widows’ group.

She was a past member of the local rug hooking guild. In more recent years she crocheted scrubbies to gift to others and sell at local craft shows, as well as baked goods, especially cookies. She also enjoyed helping out by taking friends to appointments.

Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate on Monday, June 15, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. and one hour before the church service. The celebration of Eilene’s life will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Holgate, with Reverend James Wenger officiating. Burial will follow in Cole Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you are asked to consider the Henry County Special Olympics but may use a charity of your choice.