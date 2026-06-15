Kevin M. Brown (1965 – 2026)

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(1983 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Kevin Michael Brown, age 60, of Maumee, Ohio, a dedicated family man, valued cook and United States Army veteran, passed away in his sleep at his home Wednesday morning, June 10, 2026.

Kevin was born on Sept. 17, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio, to Joseph Eisel and Donna Marie Sutherland-Brown.

Kevin was a graduate of Evergreen High School, class of 1983. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country as part of Platoon 3 stationed at Fort Dix Army Base in New Jersey.

When he returned home from the service, he worked five years at Parker-Hannifin in Metamora before dedicating 28 years to Chrysler, where his work ethic and integrity left a lasting impression.

Known widely for his remarkable culinary skills, Kevin delighted in hosting family cookouts and gatherings that became cherished traditions. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, sharing the joy of game days with his nephews, Jeffrey, Luke and Curtis.

Outside of his family and sporting passions, Kevin found great pleasure in fishing, shopping, coin collecting and bowling with his buddies. Kevin leaves behind a loving family who remember him as a cornerstone of their lives.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline; his mother, Donna Sutherland; and his daughters, Gabrielle (Vincent) Grime, Carol Brown and Courtney Brown. His legacy continues through his beloved grandchildren, Krystina, Ryan, Liliana Bryant and Kynlee, Layla Grime and Braylon Brown, as well as his granddog, Meeko; and his siblings, Lori Miller, Joseph (Karen) Brown, Scott (Dana) Brown and Brittany (Jason) Small.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Brown; stepfather, Larry Sutherland; sister, Vicki; and brother-in-law, Jeff Miller.

Visitation will held Wednesday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. The family requests casual or Ohio State attire for visitation and more formal attire for the funeral service, which will be held Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Todd Milner officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 Cornell Lane, Wauseon, OH 43567.