Elaine Reagle (1957-2021)

Elaine D. Reagle, age 63, of Adrian, Michigan, passed away at 12:35 P.M. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Lynwood Manor in Adrian, Michigan, where she was a resident. Elaine was a homemaker.

Elaine was born on August 27, 1957, in Bryan, the daughter of Ted A. and Ruby J. (Dunlap) Reagle. She was a 1973 graduate of Bryan High School.

Elaine is survived by her daughters, Sadie Hickman, and Mindy Hendricks, both of Montpelier, Ohio, and Erica Hendricks, of Holland, Ohio; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren and sisters, Theresa Vollmer, of Kokomo, Indiana, and Maurene (Harold) Sanders, of Pensacola, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.

