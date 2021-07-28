Rand Stine (1956-2021)

Rand D. Stine, age 65, peacefully passed away at his Delta home surrounded by his family on Monday evening July 26, 2021. Rand was born in Wauseon to the late Robert Stine and Joyce (Jaschob) Stine.

Rand graduated from Delta High School in 1975 where he wrestled, played football, and was heavily involved in 4-H. On February 14, 1987, he married Judy Ann Hens and she survives.

Rand was a dedicated employee of Chrysler Machining in Perrysburg for 36 years until recently retiring in March of this year. He was an avid reader, woodworker and science enthusiast. Rand was a Scout Master for two of his grandsons and greatly enjoyed the outdoors, even camping in January with his family.

Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Judy Stine; children, Rand (Antoinette) Stine, Charity O’Neill, Scott (Jennifer) Loomis, Nicole (Jason) Todd and Kelly Loomis; brother, Rick Stine; sister, Joy (Chris) Crew; sister-in-law, Donna Hens; grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Badman, Aishia Stanish, Ashley Yarnell, Faith Ward, Seth Paul, Brianna O’Neill, Emma Stine, Abigail Paul, Tristan O’Neill, Morgan Loomis, Mckenzie Stine and Everett Stine; great grandchildren, Dallas Winterfeld, Jasper Pace and Kolton Winterfeld and canine puggle companion, “D.J”.

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, where a memorial service celebrating his life will begin at 5:00 PM on Friday. Rand’s cousin James Harris will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Rand’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.