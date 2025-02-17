Elizabeth “Liz” Neuenschwander (1939 – 2025)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Neuenschwander, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

She was born May 24, 1939 to Carl and Nina (Bell) Olmstead in Wauseon. Liz enjoyed camping with family, quilting by hand, tending to her beautiful flower gardens and a good jigsaw puzzle.

She also attended First Church of God and in her younger years she was in the church choir. Above everything she was a great mother and grandma, she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Dave) Dunham, Steve Neuenschwander, Kevin (Angie) Neuenschwander and Jamie Neuenschwander; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; many step-great-grandchildren; brother, Carl “Jake” (Jane) Olmstead; sister, Twila Helburg; sister in law, Marjory Olmstead and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Nina Olmstead; grandson, Kyle Neuenschwander; daughter in law, Beth Neuenschwander; brother in law, Larry Helburg; siblings, Arlene (Loren) Onweller, Audrey (Don) Smith, Pauleen (Wayne) Johnston, Phyllis (Elton) Onweller, Kenneth Olmstead and Kathryn Olmstead and her dear beloved canine companion, Abby.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 20, 2025 from 10-11:00 a.m. at First Church of God, 507 N. Fulton St., Wauseon with her Funeral Service beginning in the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to CHP Inpatient Hospice Center or to a charity of the donor’s choice.