Susan Saaf (1944 – 2025)

Susan C. Saaf, age 80 of Archbold, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Toledo Hospital. Sue had worked at the former Dave’s IGA in Archbold.

Sue was born in Archbold on December 17, 1944, the daughter of Verle and Joan (Ebinger) Dominique. On April 25, 1970 she married Richard “Dick” Saaf, and he preceded her in death in 2016.

Sue was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, where she also served as a Eucharist Minister. She was also a member of the Wauseon American Legion Auxiliary.

Surviving are son sons, Eric (Sandy) Saaf of Fayette, Christopher (Leeann) Saaf of Wauseon; step-son Richard (Kay) Saaf of Ney, Ohio; step-daughters Rachelle Bystrom of North Webster, Indiana and Mindy (Jim) Nicewonger of Florida. She is also survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and two step-sons Randall and Brady Saaf.

Visitation for Sue will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, February 21, 2025 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 P.M. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, also at the church, with Father Bill Pifher, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Peter Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Peter Catholic Church or Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com . Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.