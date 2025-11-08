Elizabeth Ryan (1978 – 2025)

(1996 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Elizabeth Ann Ryan, age 47, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning November 5, 2025, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.

She was born May 10, 1978, in Morenci, Michigan to Anthony Wayne and Florence Elizabeth (Douthitt) Lamb.

Elizabeth was a 1996 graduate of Evergreen High School. On June 9, 2012, she married the love of her life, Travis T. Ryan. Her life was dedicated to her family and raising her four wonderful boys.

She was a dedicated sports mom and enjoyed supporting her boys and their sporting events. She was an auxiliary member of Wauseon VFW Post #7424. If you knew Elizabeth, you knew she was the life of the party and always had a big smile.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 13 years, Travis; sons, Dylan, Collin, Ace and Owen; father, Tony Lamb; brother, Brad (Shannon) Lamb; sister, Rae Lynn (Randy) Schmitz; mother-in-law, Brenda (Kelsey) Zeller; sister-in-law, Katie (John) Peebles; brother-in-law, Zack (Kaylee) Ryan; many nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Lamb; nephew, Brody Miller, and grandma, Gigi.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 11th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The B. Connolly Foundation or Hope Lodge.