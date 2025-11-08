Marilyn Johnson (1942 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Caring For Her Grandchildren)

Marilyn K Johnson passed away on November 3, 2025 and she went home to be with her Lord and savior.

She was born December 21, 1942 to the late Dale M. Weber and Helen M. (Warnke) Weber. She enjoyed taking care of all her grandchildren as well as gardening.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl L. Johnson; brother, Richard (Dick) Weber; brother, Jeffery Weber; and daughter, Barbara (Johnson) Lugbill.

She is survived by her son, Mark J. (Cindy) Dennis; daughter, Shanda L. (Jim) (Dennis) Helton; her grandchildren, Traci (Tyler) Wincup, Kristin (Brian) Engler, Justin (Sara) Erbskron, Mallory Erbskron & Lexi (Greg) Bly; and her great grandchildren, Hannah, Sapphire & Lucy Engler, Audrey & Hazel Wincup, and Aiden & Addie Bly; along with numerous extended family members and dear friends.

There will be a graveside service at a later time. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Johnson family.

The obituary for Marilyn was lovingly prepared by her family.