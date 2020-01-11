Ella Clifton (1932-2020)

Ella Mae Clifton, age 87, of Delta, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Ella Mae was born in Napoleon, Ohio on November 6, 1932 to the late John & Clara (Thompson) Dunno.

On December 29, 1951 she married her first husband, Larry Daniel Miller, and he preceded her in death in 1964. On March 8, 1969 she married Dorsie ”Bud” Augustus Clifton and he preceded her in death in 2015.

After obtaining her Associates Degree from Mercy College, she became an LPN and worked for the Fulton County Health Center. After many years of public service, her nursing career ended in the mid 1990’s, but the nurse within her never waned.

She was a member of the Shiloh Christian Union Church, where she enjoyed being a part of the Elderberry Group. During her spare time, Ella Mae enjoyed playing solitaire, spending time outside, doing puzzle books and caring for her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Pam (Cliff) Macklin; Brenda Stevens; Mara (Brian) Nadolny and Darren Clifton; step-children, Phyllis (Frank) Koczurowski; Norma (Ed) Durbin and James (Debbie) Clifton; grandchildren, Nadine (Nate Koder); Mark Anthony Stevens, Jr.; Amber Whitney; Elizabeth (Josh) Rothstein; Sam (Kevin Loeffler); Alex & Madi Nadolny; Emily & Drew Clifton; Caleb Macklin. Nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and sister, Bonnie Green.

She was preceded in death by her step-son, George Clifton; daughter, Nancy Whitney and brother, Bill Dunno.

Friends and family will be received in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 beginning at 10 A.M. Burial will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co. Rd. 5, Delta 43515 or to the Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., Delta 43515.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.