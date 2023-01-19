Ellen Essenpreis (1947-2023)

Ellen Essenpreis, 75, Houston, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, at her home.

Born in Aungsburg, Germany, she came to America as an orphan at the age of 2 and adopted by the late Henry and Ethelyn Dachsteiner. Ellen was raised in Bryan, Ohio.

Ellen graduated from Bryan High School where she played the flute in the High School band.

After college, she moved to Houston, Texas, and was involved in founding a successful business.

After retirement, she spent much of her time volunteering for several organizations.

She was an avid golfer and traveler; traveling to many continents, and she never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary; and brother-in-law, Chuck.

Ellen is survived by her nieces Beth (Jathan), Jan and fiancé Bill; and several great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins, Shirley, Jean, and their families; former sister-in-law, Carol, and her family.

Burial will be in Bryan