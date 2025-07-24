Elma Rupp (1923 – 2025)

(1941 Graduate Of West Unity High School)

Elma L. Rupp, age 101 years, of Archbold, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 18, 2025.

She was born November 19, 1923, northwest of Fayette to the late Rev. Arthur and Lillian (Swank) Caulkins.

She was a 1941 graduate of West Unity High School. Elma married Glen E. Rupp on February 25, 1943, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2011.

She helped Glen on the farm, and on January 1, 1970, they became custodians at the Archbold Evangelical Church, where they were members, and served there until July 1, 1997.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter Charlene, son-in-law, Mel Stickley; brother, Rev. Wayne Caulkins; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Caulkins.

She is survived by her children, Glenna Stickley of Wauseon and Jim (Rosie) Rupp of Archbold; one brother, Delmar Caulkins of Cocoa, FL; sister-in-law, Donna Caulkins of Cocoa, FL; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, August 4, at 11 a.m. at Archbold Evangelical Church. Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. before the service. Interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP In-Patient Hospice of Defiance or Archbold Evangelical Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com.