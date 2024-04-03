Elton Monosmith (1941 – 2024)

(1959 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Elton Lee Monosmith, age 82, of Edgerton, Ohio, took the hand of Jesus on Saturday, March 30, 2024. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Elton spent many years building houses, which was not only his occupation, but his passion. He enjoyed gospel music, playing cards, and camping.

He was born on May 7, 1941 on the family farm, the son of Marion and Lucille (Hart) Monosmith. Elton attended Edgerton High School, where he played trombone in the band, and graduated in the class of 1959.

Elton is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole (Barnes) Monosmith, of Edgerton; son, Chris Monosmith, of Bryan; granddaughter, Jessica Bruder, of Michigan; great granddaughters, Charlie and JJ, both of Michigan; sister, Shirley Krauklis, of Florida and brother, Frank Monosmith, of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Pam Monosmith and brother-in-law, Bob Krauklis.

A gathering to celebrate Elton’s life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Edgerton United Methodist Church, 307 North Michigan Avenue, Edgerton. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. followed by services at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Jennifer Miller officiating. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family to help cover expenses.

