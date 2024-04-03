William Siebeneck (1944 – 2024)

(Member Of Montpelier Eagles & Moose)

Veteran

William C. Siebeneck, 79 of Montpelier passed away on March 31, 2024 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

He was born on November 7, 1944 in Putnam County, Ohio to Leonard and Margaret (Meyers) Siebeneck. Bill graduated from Leipsic High School in 1962. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard.

Bill was a lifelong operator of excavating equipment. He not only worked for himself but also worked for the Operators Union, Local 18 in Toledo, which he retired from in 2008 after 12 years of working at various excavation companies around northwest Ohio.

During his retirement years he drove semi-trucks for Meyers Bros Trucking in Pioneer for 10 years. Early in Bill’s life he enjoyed working on the family farm.

Bill was known for being very handy and enjoyed working on cars, farm, and construction equipment. He was a member of the American Legion Post 307 in Pioneer, the Montpelier Eagles, and Montpelier Moose.

He has survived by four children; Angie (Mike) Bexten of Apex, North Carolina, Laura (Rick) Haas of Pioneer, Beth (Ryan) Houk of Montpelier and Brad (Jamie Klei) Siebeneck of Pioneer; eight grandchildren, Chase, and Olivia Bexten, Hayden and Colby Haas, Coltin and Sidney McKarns, Parker and Payton Houk, Tori McGee, and Kailey Siebeneck; great grandchild, Amiyah; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Viola Siebeneck, 2 brothers, grandson Zachary Bexten and a brother-in-law.

Graveside services will be held on April 13, 2024 at 11 am at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio with military honors provided by the Pioneer Veterans.

