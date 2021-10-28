Emily Chapa (1978-2021)

Emily M. Chapa, age 43, passed away in Napoleon, Ohio. Emily spent her life caring for her children and family.

Emily was born on September 4, 1978 in Wauseon. Her parents were Rafael and Cynthia Chapa and her adoptive mother was Amelia Chapa.

Emily loved spending time with her children and grand babies. She also loved music, dancing, doing make-up, cooking, and drawing. She was dearly loved and will be missed greatly.

Emily is survived by her children, Dominick, Ricky, and Hannah Gomez; grandsons, Monty Gomez and Dominick Gomez, Jr.; siblings, Diana Ruby, Dan Smith, Stephanie Wanless, Robin Wanless, Viturbo Chapa, Edward Chapa, Elsa Chapa, Silvia Chapa, Michael Chapa, Rosa Chapa, Hector Chapa, Gilbert Chapa, Juan Chapa, and Junior Chapa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Gomez; and her parents, including her adoptive mother, Amelia.

Visitation for Emily will take place on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home from 10am – 1pm. A funeral service will take place at 1pm with burial to follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements.