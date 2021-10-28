Janet Rupp (1937-2021)

Janet M. Rupp passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Laurels of Defiance surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Janet was born April 17, 1937 in Maumee, Ohio to the late Donald and Hila (Smith) Hildreth. She graduated from Delta High School in 1955. On May 9, 1959, she married Glenden “Butch” Rupp and he survives.

Together they had three children; Lynn (Pam) Rupp of Morgan Hill, CA, Lori (Todd) Myers and Denny (Dawn) Rupp, both of Wauseon, OH.

She was a member of the First Church of God, Wauseon, Ohio where she had served on church council, ordinance committee, and also the kitchen committee for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Donna Disbrow.

Surviving, besides her husband and children are her six grandchildren, Brad (Stacie) Myers, Ben (Jess) Myers, Derek (Haley) Rupp, Ryan Rupp, Lianne Rupp, Dawson Rupp. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Brady and Parker Myers, Alexis and Jaylee Perez, and a sister, Sharon Costa and a brother, Don Hildreth. Several nieces and nephews.

Janet loved playing board and card games with the kids and grandkids. One of her biggest hobbies was crocheting afghans, for many different occasions, for a number of years.

She loved preparing family get-togethers. Her signature dishes were chop suey, vegetable soup, and rice crispy squares to name a few. She insisted we put up sweet corn every summer to eat throughout the year.

She enjoyed bowling in her weekly league for a number of years. One of the things that brought her the most joy was babysitting everyday, especially her grandkids.

As her kids and grandkids grew, she was their biggest supporter, attending every game and event. Butch and Janet had many motorhome adventures with their dog Corky tagging along, usually sitting on her lap, as he was her baby.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Rupp family, 12:00 p.m. ( Noon) until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio, where the funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Mike Harmon will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First Church of God, Wauseon, Ohio or the Alzheimer’s Unit c/o Laurels of Defiance, Defiance, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Janet’s obituary was lovingly prepared by the Rupp family.

