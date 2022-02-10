Errol “Butch” Currier (1962-2022)

Facebook

Errol “Butch” Foster Currier, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2022. Butch was a truck driver for many years.

Butch was born on June 19, 1962 to Errol and Deanna (Maze) Currier. Butch loved his grandkids and enjoyed fishing.

Butch is survived by his daughter, Krysta Currier of Wauseon; son, Kevin Neipp of Southgate, MI; mother, Deanna Currier; and siblings, Terri (Fred) Hill, Audrey (Rachel) Currier-Schnur, Ronald (Penny) Currier, Lisetta Currier, and Bonnie (Brian) Steward. He is also survived by six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and infant daughter, Barbara.

A celebration of life and potluck for Butch will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Wauseon VFW from 1pm – 4pm.

Those wishing to give a memorial contribution in Butch’s memory are asked to give to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Currier family.