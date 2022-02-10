Florence Harris (1929-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Florence Kathleen Harris, 93, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Vancrest (formerly Hickory Creek Nursing Home) at Hicksville, where she was a resident the past seven years.

Florence was born January 1, 1929, in Hicksville, the daughter of the late Marvin and Ethel (Etchey) Cole.

She was a 1947 graduate of Hicksville High School. She married Marion Harris on August 29, 1947, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1991.

Florence was a homemaker by nature, caring for the needs of her family.

She was co-owner of Harris Antiques, along with her husband Marion, where they were known nationwide for their antiques and collectibles.

She was a member of the Hicksville First Church of Christ, and previously was a member of the Antwerp Church of Christ, where she led a life of service to the church families as well as those in her community of Hicksville.

She visited and provided meals for many of the bereaved and ill. She was a woman of deep convictions as well as strong opinions–to which her sons can attest.

She would take no sass from her children, but, if possible, would have given her life for them.

Surviving are her two sons, Steve (Leslie) Harris of Peoria, Illinois, and Robert L. Harris of Hicksville; seven grandchildren, Gabe Harris, Amy (Skyler) Goodman, Emily (Steve) Hauter, Allison (Tim) Kline, Jimmy (Leslie) Ulewicz, Andrew (Ashley) McCloskey, Karlee Harris, and Jared (Rachel) Harris; fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion; one daughter, Jan Maier; one grandson, Logan Harris; four brothers, Francis Cole, LeRoy Cole, Raymond Cole, and Darrell Cole; one sister, Margaret Lehman.

Visitation for Florence Kathleen Harris will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Friday, February 11, 2022, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville where funeral services will follow at Noon with her son, Steve Harris and Pastor Jerold Tear officiating. Private interment will be made in Forest Home Cemetery, beside her husband, Marion.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Christian Encounter Ministries, 17183 Retrac Road, Grass Valley, California 95949.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com