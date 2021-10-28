Ethel Partin (1943-2021)

Ethel Marie Partin, age 78, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 6:11 P.M. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her residence following a brief illness.

Mrs. Partin retired from Air-Way Manufacturing. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also enjoyed her Yorkies.

Ethel was born on July 8, 1943, in Siler, Kentucky, the daughter of Cecil and Flora (Mahan) Peace. She married Gene Partin on January 21, 1963, in Jellico, Tennessee, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Michele (Jim) Barron, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Regina (Randy Cooper) Partin, of Edgerton; four grandchildren, Cody Barron, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ty Barron, of Alabastor, Alabama, India Kenner, also of Edgerton, and Holden (Jennifer) Partin, also of Indianapolis; two great-grandchildren, Emileigh Kenner and Ezrahleigh Vasquez, both of Edgerton; and one sister, Barbara Peace, of Batavia, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Denvil, Raymond, Damon, Dennis and AJ; and a sister, Mary.

In keeping with Ethel’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions are requested to any local humane society.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.