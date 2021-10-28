George Gebhart (1958-2021)

George R. Gebhart, age 63, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.

George was a professional drummer for 17 years in a number of rock bands including Asher, Black Sunday, Law & Order, and Night School; worked for Pat Travers.

Locally, he performed with Scatter, Deja-Blu, Blind Man Driving. He worked for Fresh Start for 11 years until he became disabled. He still practiced his drum nearly everyday at home.

George was born on May 21, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Robert D. and Marilyn J. (Brubaker) Gebhart. He was a 1976 graduate of Napoleon High School. He married Denise K. Altaffer on June 17, 1999 in Bryan and she survives.

George is also survived by his stepchildren, Hayley Schmidt, Brent Tewksbury & Kyle (Itzel) Tewksbury; grandchildren, Wyatt, Ethan, Chloe and Liam.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father, Lowell Steward; brother, R. Craig Gebhart, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephew, Phillip Altaffer and niece, Julie Altaffer.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove cemetery. George wanted a rock & roll send-off.

Floral arrangements and angels would be appreciated. Memorials are requested to the donors’ local school music program.

