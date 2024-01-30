Ethlyn “Sis” Krouse (1935 – 2024)

(Worked At Bryan Hospital)

Ethlyn M. “Sis” Krouse, 88, of Montpelier, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born on October 15, 1935 in Montpelier to Kenneth and Ethel (Young) Kuhlman. Sis graduated from Montpelier High School and went on to receive her Medical Technician Degree from Elkhart University.

On September 4, 1955 she married Hobert “Hobie” Krouse in Montpelier, Ohio and he preceded her in death on December 4, 2019.

Sis worked as a medical secretary at Bryan Hospital for Dr. Hann and Dr. Dilworth. She was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier and Bulldog Club of America. Sis had a love for raising and showing Bulldogs, traveling to many shows over the years.

She is survived by her two children, Suzanne Cordray of Mason, Ohio and Kenny Krouse of Bryan, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ann (David) Roda, Kristi Cordray and Madysen Krouse; two great grandchildren, Evan, and Reagan Roda; and sister-in-law, Klar Kuhlman of Grand Ledge, Michigan.

Sis was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Hobert “Hobie” Krouse; brother, Roger Kuhlman; and nephew, Fritz Kuhlman.

A celebration of life service for Sis will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home. Sis will be laid to rest in a private burial alongside her husband at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be left in her memory to CHP Hospice or St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.