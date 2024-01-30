Sandra Clay (1944 – 2024)

(Member of Bryan’s First Baptist Church)

Sandra K. Clay, age 79, of Montpelier, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bryan and was active with the Women’s Missionary Union.

Sandra worked at Bryan Custom Plastics and retired with over 40 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, flowers, and traveling but most of all she enjoyed time with her family. She was active with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sandra was born on April 21, 1944 in McComb, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Lucy (Wesner) VanScoder. She married Charles “Charlie” T. Clay in Pioneer, Ohio on April 30, 1965 and he survives.

Sandra is also survived by her daughter, Diane Ferguson, of Montpelier; sons, Rick (Conchi) Clay, of Fort Wayne and Troy Clay, of Montpelier; five grandchildren, Meagan (Andy) Bible, Ashlee (Kaleb) LaLonde, Clayton (Phoenix) Ferguson, Mason Clay, and Andrea Clay; seven great grandchildren, Jakob, Alivia, Michael, Lucille, Henry, Andrew and Owen; siblings, Donald (Sandy) VanScoder, of Hicksville, Robert “Bob” (Mary) VanScoder, of Ossian, Indiana, Arch (Marilyn) VanScoder and Lillian (Dan) Breckler, both of Bryan, Earl (Mary) VanScoder, of St. Joe, Indiana and Mary (Rick) Zuzik, of Bowling Green and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

Her services are under the care and direction of Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. The family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sandra K. Clay, please visit our flower store.