Eugene “Gene” Prater (1967 – 2025)

(Worked For Miller’s HVAC In Wauseon)

Eugene “Gene” Prater, 57, of West Unity, passed away at Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital in Perrysburg on August 28, 2025. He was born on December 9, 1967, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Erve and Elizabeth (Segers) Prater. On July 28, 2024, he married the love of his life, Jennifer L. Coleman.

Gene worked as an HVAC tech for 30 years, the last several of those spent working for Miller’s HVAC Services in Wauseon. He enjoyed going to gun shows and spending time with his wife and children at the lake.

Gene was an amazing caretaker to his family, whom he adored beyond measure. His wife and kids were his everything as he was theirs. Everything he did, he did for them.

Jennifer and Gene had a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love and were just simply meant to be. He will be incredibly missed by those who were lucky enough to have known him.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer L. Prater; two children, Connor and Leah Prater; siblings, Mike (Diane) Prater, Ted (Melissa) Prater, Greg (Chaloey) Prater, Tia (Chris) Davidson, Jesse (Dana) Cole and Becky (Jason) Hartman; step-siblings, Milo James and Kelley (Robin) Walkup; numerous nieces and nephews, other family and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Those wishing to give a donation in Gene’s memory are encouraged to direct those to the funeral home to help defray the costs of funeral expenses.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.