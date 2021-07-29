Eustacio Padron (1923-2021)

Eustacio G. Padron, 98 years of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in his home with his family at his side. Eustacio was born March 27, 1923, in Pflugerville, Texas, the son of the late Juan and Juanita (Garcia) Padron.

An Army veteran of World War II. He married Maria Suarez on June 8, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2002. Eustacio worked for the New York Central Railroad for 24 years. He also worked at Sauder Woodworking, ran the kitchen at the former Lester’s Diner and worked for Snow’s Fire Protection Service.

He attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan, but his church membership was with La Hermosa Church. Eustacio served as a Past President of the Walter Whitehurst American Legion Post 263 in St. Joe, Indiana.

Surviving are his five children, Gus Padron of Bryan, David Padron of Bryan, Peter Padron of Detroit, Michigan, Rosa (Michael) Wheeler of Bryan and Martha (Jack) Boyd of Ney, Ohio; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Willie Padron of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Sophie Santiago of San Diego, California and Janie Velaquez of San Diego, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria S. Padron; three sisters, Mary Garcia, Trini Gonzalez and Maxine Johnson; three brothers, Reuben Padron, Johnny Padron and Willie Padron.

Visitation for Eustacio G. Padron will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 225 East High Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Eustacio will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan with Rev. Peter Paige and Rev. Glory Geib, officiating. Graveside Committal services will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in Shiffler Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Bryan American Legion Post 284.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Interm Hospice.

