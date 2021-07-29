Mary Leverett (1946-2021)

Mary Louise Leverett, age 75, or rural Stryker passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, July 23, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio from complications of a motor vehicle accident.

Mary, an avid lover of music spent her time teaching piano lessons, working with a wellness company, and was actively involved in her church, Bryan First Assembly, as a pianist, teacher, and member of the Board of Elders. Most recently she coordinated, played piano and spoke at the Bride of Christ Conference in Bryan, Ohio.

On June 23, 1946, Mary was born to Melvin and Mildred (Campbell) Clark in Bryan, Ohio. Mary earned her B.S. in Bible and Missions from Nyack College in NY, and her M.A. in Missions from the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary in Springfield, MO. She also completed musical studies in Piano Performance at Evangel University in Springfield.

Following four years of missions work in Brussels, Belgium, she married Rev. Stan Leverett, Oct. 29, 1983. Mary served as an Office Manager for the Assemblies of God Division of Foreign Missions in Springfield. She and her husband Stan served two churches in Springfield as youth pastors, then moved to Chicago, IL, to pastor two Korean churches.

Surviving is her son, Josh (Lynne) Leverett of Winona Lake, IN; son-in-law, Cheston Barkell; five grandchildren, Lion, Hunter, and Rose Barkell, as well as Eva and Micah Leverett; four siblings, Donna (Steve) Madar, Marcella (Jim) Stoll, Patty (George) Strayer, and Paul (Carolyn) Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mildred Clark; her husband, Stan Leverett, her brother, Darwin Clark, her sister, Thelma Lintner, and her daughter, Angela Barkell.

Visitation for Mary will be held from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 P.M. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Bryan First Assembly Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan, with Pastor Sam Luthi, officiating. Interment will follow in the Boynton Cemetery, near Stryker.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.