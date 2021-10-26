Eva Canales (1950-2021)

Eva P. Canales, age 71, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, October 22, 2021. She was the daughter of Pablo C. and Felicita (Garcia) Perez. She was born in Medina County, Texas.

Mom was a homemaker, loved going to church and worshipping God at Turning Point Pentecostal Church in Archbold. Mom loved a cup of coffee while reading her Bible.

Mom loved her family and making chocolate milk for her grandchildren and blessing them with special gifts.

Mom enjoyed Christian movies, Hallmark movies, the news, cooking channel and going to sleep to Christian music.

Eva was faithful and devoted to caring for her husband, Abraham, when he struggled with his health. Even in her last moments with him in her own sickness she cared for him and his well-being.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Pablo C. Perez and Felicita G. Perez; brother, Angel Perez and infant daughter, Ninfa Canales.

Mom will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband, Abraham Canales; brothers, Adam (Romalee), Pablo Jr. (Carlotta), Ernie and David Perez; sisters, Josie G. Perez and Jane Perez (Gary) Martin; children, Abraham C. (Sarah) Perez, Sammy Canales, Johnny Canales, Christina Amy Canales (Steve) Reiniche, Nancy M. Canales (Junior) Puente and Nina Canales (Manuel) Arias and fifteen beautiful grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Turning Point Pentecostal Church, V071 State Route 66, Archbold, Ohio 43502, with Eva’s Funeral Service starting at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jason Clutter officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Flowers may be sent to Turning Point Pentecostal Church.

Following interment in Oakwood Cemetery there will be a fellowship luncheon at Knights of Columbus, 700 W. Lutz Rd., Archbold, Ohio 43502. In preparation for the luncheon, friends are invited to drop-off a passing dish after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday at Knights of Columbus. The actual luncheon will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be addressed to the family, C/O Nancy Puente.

To leave a special message for Eva’s family and to sign the Online Guestbook please visit, www.grisierfh.com Grisier Funeral Home – Stryker assisted the family with arrangements, 419.682.2341.