Mary Jane Randall (1934-2021)

FAYETTE – Mary Jane Randall, age 87, of Fayette, passed away on October 24, 2021, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, where she was a resident for the last four years.

She was born on July 23, 1934, in Pioneer, OH, the daughter of Glenn and Faye (Johnson) Smith. On April 19, 1952, she married Blaine D. Randall and he preceded her in death on April 15, 2003.

Mary Jane enjoyed gardening, canning, flowers, going out to eat, shopping, playing cards, and listening to music, especially Patsy Cline, Country, and Christian.

She loved to take fruits and vegetables to fairs – winning numerous ribbons throughout the years. Mary Jane loved spending time with her grandchildren and buying them things.

Mary Jane is survived by her three sons, Dennis, Richard, and James (Penny) Randall; four daughters, Phyllis (Rollin) Shipman, Diane (Murry) Schaffner, Sheila Favorite, and Brenda (Chris) Stuckey; a brother, Bill (Carole) Smith; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Millicent Belding.

In addition to her husband, Blaine, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Randall; son-in-law, Alan Favorite; sisters, Mildred Clay, Lois Smith, Dorothy Simmons, and Corma Hopkins; brothers, Forrest, Bob, Donald, and Glenn Smith.

Funeral services for Mary Jane will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette with her daughter, Pastor Diane Schaffner officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the Fayette Volunteer Fire Department Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.