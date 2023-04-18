Evelyn Nofziger (1937-2023)

Evelyn Joan Nofziger, 86, of Archbold, went to her eternal resting place on April 17, 2023 her family by her side. Evelyn was born on April 3, 1937 to Daniel & Wilma (Klopfenstein) Stalter.

Evelyn accepted Jesus as her personal Savior at the age of 12. She was a 1956 graduate of West Unity High School. Evelyn met the love of her life, Denver Nofziger, and they married on July 22, 1957.

Together they bought the farm, which they lived for 52 years of their lives. After moving off of the farm, Evelyn & Denver retired & relocated to the Fairlawn Haven complex, living in their condo until Denver passed away in 2009.

Evelyn lived in the Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home her last years of life.

Evelyn was a stay at home Mother, to take care of their five children; Rex, Kathy, Gary, Keith and Neil. Years later, Evelyn was the Executive Director of the Fulton County Red Cross.

Evelyn was also a co-founder of the Wauseon FISH organization, serving as Secretary for 30 years. Evelyn had a kind, loving heart for people less fortunate.

Evelyn was a charter member of North Clinton Church, where she served in many roles at the church. One of Evelyn’s favorite memories of North Clinton was getting together with the Mennonite Women, once a month, & quilting together.

Evelyn taught Sunday school & Vacation Bible School for many years. One of her favorite ways to worship was through song. Evelyn was listening to Christian music up to the days she passed away.

Evelyn was deeply grounded in faith & devoted to Denver & their family. This was apparent in how she lived.

Always putting others first, Evelyn was gentle, kind, & humble. She blessed & loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren & even great-great grandchildren. She supported them by going to many of their activities.

Evelyn cherished many decades of family vacations at Lake Avalon, in Michigan. Even though she did not care so much for the water or boat rides, she always found time to be with family & a card game or two of Rook & Pepper. Some of Evelyn’s hobbies included Swedish weaving, crocheting, & collecting antiques.

Evelyn leaves behind 3 children; Kathy (Wes) Rupp, Gary (Brenda) Nofziger, & Neil (Analyn) Nofziger. Evelyn was blessed with 19 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel & Wilma, one sibling Larry Stalter, her husband Denver, two sons Rex & Keith, one grandson Curtis Nofziger, & one great-granddaughter Miranda Rice.

Friends may call at North Clinton Church, Wauseon, on April 20, 2023 from 3:00-7:00. A celebration of life will be held at North Clinton Church on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 Short Funeral Home, Archbold, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice of Archbold and Wauseon FISH. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Evelyn Joan Nofziger, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.