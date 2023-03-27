Evelyn Radabaugh (1932-2023)

Evelyn M. Radabaugh, age 90, passed away at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Radabaugh was a 1950 graduate of Edgerton High School. She was a devoted farm wife who also worked at Syncrotech in Edgerton and later Fleetwood, also in Edgerton.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society, and the Farm Bureau.

She loved to crochet and make afghans for weddings and new baby arrivals. She was also an avid sports fan of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Evelyn M. Radabaugh was born on August 17, 1932, in Edgerton, the daughter of Raymond A. and E. Irene (Fritz) Goebel. She married Marvin F. Radabaugh on October 24, 1953, in Edgerton and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2008.

Survivors include her children, Linda (Tom) Everetts, of Edgerton, Anthony (Amy) Radabaugh, of Edgerton, Sue (Rich) Smethurst, of Bryan, Ohio, Deb (Roger) Schroeder, of Edgerton, Cindy Krueger, of Archbold, Ohio, John (Jodi) Radabaugh, of Edgerton, Mary Ann (Gary) Schroeder, of Edgerton, and Joe (Jacque) Radabaugh, of Edon; twenty-seven grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and one sister, Nora Goebel, of Edgerton.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Ray Radabaugh; two sisters, Lorraine Goebel and Dorothy Welch; one brother, Mervin Goebel, and a son-in-law, Ralph Krueger.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, after 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary at 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary School, Visiting Angels, or Elara Hospice.

