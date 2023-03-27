Shirley Hageman (1939-2023)

Shirley A. Hageman, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. Shirley had been a newspaper carrier for the Bryan Times for 35 years.

She had also worked at various companies in the area including Ohio Art and Beam Stream, and cleaned homes and local businesses.

She was a wife, mother and always a hard worker. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, collecting angels and was a huge Elvis Presley fan.

Shirley was born at home on March 13, 1939, in Montpelier, the daughter of Elmer Wesley and Nina Dora (Stantz) Hershiser.

She married Ronald Dean Hageman on January 5, 1959 in Auburn, Indiana and he preceded her in death on June 19, 1997.

Shirley is survived by her children, Gary (Pamela Van Zile) Hageman, of Bryan, Teresa (Curtis Miller) Kroetz, of Bryan and Dennis (Mavis “Annette” ) Hageman, of Cochise, Arizona; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Jeanie (Larry) Stark), of Montpelier; nephew, David (Elizabeth) Cook, of Newnan, Georgia; niece, Tina (Chris) Link, of Montpelier, four great nephews, one great-great nephew, and her favorite companion, Jazz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Merlin Hageman.

Visitation for Shirley will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

