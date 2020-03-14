Evelyn Saurbeck (1925-2020)

Evelyn L. Saurbeck, age 94, of Delta, passed away at the Fulton County Health Center early Friday morning, March 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Dearborn, MI on August 18, 1925 to the late Charles Radabaugh and Iva (Fenicle) Radabaugh.

Evelyn was a graduate of Kunkle High School. She later married Jesse Saurbeck Jr. “Red” who passed away on November 19, 2001.

Evelyn was an active member of The Wesleyan Church in Liberty Center; where she taught Sunday School for many years and served as church treasurer for over 30 years.

She was a Campfire Girls leader and a proud sponsor of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, reading, writing poetry and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings; infant brothers, Robert and Dale, brothers; Harold, Don and Charles Radabaugh; sisters, Francis Tibbits, Betty Orvis and Dorothy Black and son-in-law Terry Gillen.

Surviving are her children, Evelyn (Larry) Schuette, Charles (Kathleen) Saurbeck, Christine Gillen and Jacolyn (Rick) Skiver; sisters, Roselyn Carroll and Carol (Don) Gyde; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Evelyn’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Wesleyan Church, 306 W. Maple St, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to The Wesleyan Church or St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Evelyn’s memory.

