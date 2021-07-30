FCHD Urges Residents To Make Choices To Prevent Further Spread Of COVID-19

Wauseon, OH: The number of new cases of COVID-19 among Fulton County residents is increasing once again. During the week of July 23 through July 29, 2021 a total of 29 new cases were reported. Fulton County is now 23rd of 88 counties in incidence rate which is currently at 90.2/100,000 based on the prior two week period.

Fulton County had been below 10 in total new cases each week for the past 8 weeks, then jumped to 29. Some of these cases are associated with long term care, but over half are not.

Due to limited genomic sequencing to determine which variant(s) are circulating, it is reasonable to assume the Delta variant is partially responsible for the increase although test results to confirm are pending. The Delta variant has been identified in surrounding counties.

Other factors contributing to the increase include: low vaccination rates among Fulton County residents younger than 65 years, cases among residents and staff in long term care, and a decrease in the use of masks.

Recently the CDC released guidance advising communities with substantial and high risk of transmission to be more diligent at controlling the spread of this disease. Fulton County is currently at substantial risk of community transmission. More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

All residents are urged to take steps now to prevent further spread. Use the tools we have:

Get vaccinated

Wear a mask when indoors in public spaces

Stay home when you are ill

Get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Wash hands often

Sanitize high-touch surfaces

COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the Fulton County Health Department from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Walk-ins are welcomed.

For current information, please visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com and the health department Facebook and Twitter platforms. Additional statewide info. available at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.