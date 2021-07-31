Michele Andrews (1965-2021)

Michele R. Andrews, age 55, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:00 A.M. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at SKLD Health Care, Bryan, where she was a resident. Michele formally attended Pioneer Church of the Nazarene, and in her spare time enjoyed coloring, learning to crochet, and making friends online.

Michele was born on October 5, 1965, in Bryan, the daughter of Gerald “Bert” Andrews and Mary “Marty” Carpenter. She was a graduate of Camden-Frontier High School in Camden, Michigan.

Michele is survived by her daughter, Josephine “JJ” Miller; one sister, Rhonda (Don Reece) Stewart, of Bryan; one brother, Tony; uncles, Dana and Gene Andrews, both of Bryan; Nieces, Jessica (Nick) Maynard, Beth (Michael Lanterman) Shirk; great-niece, Sabreena Flinn; great-nephews, Samule Keefer, Mikel and Merrik Shirk.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, and one sister, Carol Penrod.

In accordance to Michele’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the family for expenses.

