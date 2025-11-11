Flo Idle (1935 – 2025)

(Attended Bryan Alliance Church)

Flo Ann Idle, 90 years of Bryan, entered her eternal home on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with her family with her.

Flo was born July 2, 1935, in Elwood, Indiana, the daughter of the late Elmer and Dora (Disbennett) Updegraff. She was a 1953 graduate of Frankton High School, Frankton, Indiana.

She married Kenneth A. Idle on January 2, 1954, in Elwood, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on October 22, 2020. Flo was employed by several department stores, including JC.

Penney and Woolworth Stores. She also worked at Sherwin Williams as a decorator. She finished her career working for Bedford Township for 13 years, retiring in 2011.

She attended Bryan Alliance Church. Flo and Ken traveled to all fifty states and traveled to Israel. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and caring for her yard. She loved to spend time with her family, attending all their school and athletic events.

Surviving are her four children, Deb (George) Kreger of Bryan, Ohio, Steve (Jody) Idle of Crestwood, Kentucky, Joni Parks of Bryan, Ohio, and Rod (Gay) Idle of Chesterfield, Virginia; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; seven brothers, Infant Earl, Jerry, Charles, Elmer, Beryl, Max, and Lowell; three sisters, Jacquelyn Farr, Dora Kelley and Susan Hobbs.

Visitation for Flo Idle will be held Monday, November 17, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with her sons Steve Idle and Rod Idle and son-in-law, George Kreger officiating. Internet will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Dad’s Place 216 South Main Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

