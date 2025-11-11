Susan Barber (1942 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Susan Jean Barber, age 83, of Delta, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 10, 2025, under the care of Elara Hospice at Northcrest Rehabilitation and Nursing in Napoleon, Ohio, where she had been a resident since April of this year.

Susan was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 4, 1942, to John A. Perrin and Gertrude (Hayes) Perrin. She graduated from Maumee High School and later attended the University of Toledo Culinary School.

For over 25 years, Susan shared her talents as a cook with St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. A gifted and passionate cook, Susan loved nothing more than preparing meals for her family and passing along her love of cooking to her daughters and grandchildren.

Her creativity extended beyond the kitchen, she enjoyed pottery, drawing, and creating clay figures with her loved ones.

Her home was always filled with music, laughter, and the aroma of good food. Susan believed in an open-door home, where everyone was welcome. Her generosity and kindness touched all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Jeannie (Tod) Boyd of Defiance and Linda (Ryan) Konkle of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; her brother, Jason (Rachel) Perrin of West Virginia; grandchildren, Kevin Gary, Zach (Alyssa) Gary, Nathan Davenport, Ellen (Josh) Golden, Kyle (Leah) Davenport, and Cheryl (Mason) Knipp; along with ten great-grandchildren and her lifelong friend in Florida, Donna Swiderski.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mark, John, and David Perrin; and sister, Margaret “Peggy” Osborn.

In honoring Susan’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing to express sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Suite 140, Maumee, Ohio 43537, in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com