Florence Garcia (1942-2022)

Florence T. Garcia, age 79, of Metamora, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, Thursday morning, March 17, 2022.

She was born September 10, 1942 in Manchester, Michigan to Florencio and Erlinda (Torres) Davila.

Florence graduated from Lyons High School in 1962. On November 17, 1962, she married Marcos Garcia, Jr. He preceded her in death June 24, 2019.

Florence worked as a welder for Sheridan Manufacturing in Wauseon. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and made rosaries.

She was very creative and loved sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed time spent sitting out in the back yard admiring her flower garden, listening to the birds and watching the squirrels.

Florence will be greatly missed by her daughters, Rosa (Jose) Gonzalez, Laurie Garcia (Sylbestre Villegas), Margaret (Shane) Stark and Sheila (Don) Apple; son, Marcos Garcia III; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Linda Gonzalez, Margaret Davila, Angie Ledesma, Mary Davila, Marta Davila and Lupe Briones.

Besides her beloved husband of 56 years, Florence was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Oralia Hernandez and Magdalena Martinez, 2 brothers, Joe Davila and Pedro Torres and her grandsons, Aaron Michael Gonzalez and Marcos Gonzalez.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, March 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.644.3601).