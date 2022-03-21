Henrietta Elguez (1935-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 21, 2022

Henrietta Elguez, age 86, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2022. She was born on July 15, 1935, in Hidelgo Tamaulipas, Mexico to Jose and Maria (Serrato) Elguez.

A devout Catholic, Henrietta enjoyed volunteering at St. Richard Catholic Church and helping her friend Barbara with any tasks needing to be accomplished around the church.

When she wasn’t spending time at Church or with a friend, Henrietta traveled to California to visit with family.

Henrietta is survived by her nephews and nieces of California, Jose A. Elguez (Margie), Maria Torres (Joe), Queta Savala (Richard), Juan Elguez (Maria), Olga Elguez, Alexandra Elguez (Gene) and Robert Elguez (Johanna); as well as many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Henrietta is preceded in death by her father, Jose Elguez and mother, Maria Serrato Elguez, both from Mexico; brother, Jose Antonio Elguez and sister-in-law, Camerina Elguez of California; nephew, Juan Elguez of Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Henrietta will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton.  Burial will take place in California.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

 

