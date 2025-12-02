Floyd Beaverson (1966 – 2025)

(Resident Of Stryker)

Floyd William Beaverson, age 59, of Stryker, passed away on December 1, 2025, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Floyd worked as a roll former at Arrow Tru-Line.

Floyd was born on July 25, 1966, to the late Theodore and Cora (McKnight) Beaverson. On May 5, 1995, he married the love of his life, Lisa (Morgan), and she survives. Floyd was the “Grill Master” of his family, and loved to grill.

He also enjoyed camping, golf cart rides, mowing lawn, and spending time with his family and friends. Floyd’s friends were more like family.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughter, Megan Workman of Bryan; daughter, Lori Waidelich of Archbold; son, Justin (Aisha Rawlins) Beaverson of Bryan; grandchildren, Mackynzie, Lilliana, Braden, Gabriel, Ryleigh, Brantley, Brooklynn, and Pynelope; and many adopted children and grandchildren who called Lisa and Floyd, Mom and Dad and Nana and Papa. He is also survived by brothers, Richard (Cyndee Brown) Smith and Gene (Cindy) Schelling; and niece, Tiffany Merillat.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Theodore Beaverson, Jr. and Christopher Litwiller.

Visitation for Floyd will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 12pm to 6pm, the Bridging the Gap Church in Stryker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family (c/o Lisa Beaverson).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Beaverson family.