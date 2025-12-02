Fay “Fuzzy” Entenman (1941 – 2025)

(Member Of Fountain City Corvette Club)

Fay Dean “Fuzzy” Entenman passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025 at Evergreen Nursing Care Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

A 1961 graduate of Edgerton High School, Fuzzy was a machinist for B & L Specialty for over 42 years and worked the family farm his entire life.

He was a member of the Fountain City Corvette Club and a charter member since 1971 of the NRA. He attended and was baptized at Turning Point Pentecostal Church, Archbold, Ohio. Fuzzy enjoyed hunting, racing drag cars, corvettes, euchre and hand and foot card games.

Fay Dean “Fuzzy” Entenman was born on December 9, 1941, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Paul F. and Ailsa C. (Fuller) Entenman. He married Linda L. Karnes-Kitchen on November 6, 1985 in Bryan, Ohio and she survives.

Along with his wife Linda, Fuzzy is survived by two step-sons; Jeff Kitchen and Stephen (Bridget) Kitchen; grandchildren, Stacy, Skyler (Cassie), Miranda (Josh), Kinsey, Gabby (Brayden), Kharligh. Great-grandchildren, Emma, Brody, Elliott, Harvey, Rowen. Numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Marvin, Edwin, Alvin, Richard and Fredrick “Fritz”, and Arthur “Art” Entenman; and five sisters, Pauline Entenman, Ruby Ross, Helen Gifford, Louise Weimer, Norma Johnston.

Private graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers and memento gifts, memorial contributions may be made to: Turning Point Pentecostal Church, Archbold, Ohio or Edgerton Church of Christ.

