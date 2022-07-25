Francisco “Boro” Ramos, Jr. (1933-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Francisco Ramos, Jr., age 89, affectionately known as “Boro,” passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

He was born on March 17, 1933 to Francisco Ramos, Sr. and Juanita (Duran) Ramos in Knippa, Texas.

On June 20, 1954 he married the love of his life, Anastacia “Tacha“ (Guerrero) Ramos and she preceded him in death on June 16, 2017.

Boro worked at the Wauseon Foundry, Borden Chemical Co. and Bernath Farms, later retiring.

Throughout his life his true passion was music, he was a talented musician and loved playing the accordion.

He was the leader of his musical group and for many years they gathered weekly and played at various venues.

Great friendships were made with his fellow bandmates. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed family get-togethers, Sunday dinners and playing music.

He is survived by his sons, Henry Ramos (Lisa Miller) and Franklin Michael Ramos; grandchildren, Nickolas (Melissa) Ramos, Nichole Ramos, Natasia Ramos (Tim Knapp), Jacob Miller, Angela Navarro and Meika Gibson; precious great-grandchildren; siblings, Salvador Ramos, Jose “Joe” Ramos, Maria Escamilla, Lela (Efrain) Escamilla and Lina (Dan) Rupp.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anastacia “Tacha” Ramos; children, Juanita Delia “JD” Ramos and Anita (Tracey) Cole; siblings, Margarita Ramirez and Aurora “Bora” Rios and daughter-in-law, Deb Ramos.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. The family will also receive guests on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Caspar Catholic Parish, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. with his Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Todd Dominque officiating. Interment will follow in Tedrow Cemetery.

To leave a message of condolence for Boro’s Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.