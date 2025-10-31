Francisco Molina (1950 – 2025)

(Napoleon Resident)

Francisco Molina, age 75, of Napoleon, passed away in his home on October 27, 2025. Francisco worked as a machinist before retirement.

Francisco was born on January 31, 1950, in Winter Haven, TX, to the late Lucio and Maria (Jasso) Molina.

Francisco loved music and was a great softball player. He also was a good pool player and enjoyed supporting Michigan football.

Surviving Francisco is his son, Frankie (Angie) Molina of Wauseon; son, Anthony (Marissa) Molina of Wauseon; grandchildren, Jazmine, Taylor, Damon, Jalyssa, Jaylah, and Benicio; great-grandchildren, Ember, Marcel, Natalie, Beau, Zane, Jaxson, and Zoey; and special friend, Kim Schultheis. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Frankie.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Molina family.