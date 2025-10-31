Betty Riegsecker (1931 – 2025)

(Born & Raised In Archbold)

Betty Joan Riegsecker, loving wife and beloved mother of four, grandmother of twelve, and great-grandmother of twenty-eight, passed peacefully while surrounded by her family, on October 30, 2025. She was 94 years old.

Betty was born on April 8th, 1931 in Archbold, Ohio, the daughter of William Storrer and Helen (Shrenk) Storrer.

On October 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Richard L. Riegsecker, who preceded her in death after 66 years of marriage. Together they built a life rooted in faith, love, and service to others — a partnership defined by devotion and grace.

Born and raised in Archbold, Betty’s life was one of quiet strength, steady faith, and endless generosity. She devoted herself to creating a home filled with warmth, laughter, and love—a place where everyone felt welcome, and no one ever left hungry.

She shared her gifts freely, teaching Sunday School at Archbold Evangelical Mennonite Church, volunteering at Serenity Haven, and brightening lives through her music on the piano and accordion.

Betty lived her faith every day. She began each morning reading her Bible, and even in her final days, she made sure the bird feeder outside her window was full.

She found joy in the simple and sacred—sunlight through the trees, blooming flowers, birds at the feeder, a game of Sequence around the table, a meal shared with loved ones.

Her love for her family was fierce and tender, and her stubbornness—whether in refusing to let the grandkids win a game, insisting you drink another milkshake or share her Meals On Wheels, repeatedly reminding you to turn out the lights to be fiscally responsible—were all just expressions of that love.

She was kind to everyone she met, extending her generosity in ways both big and small: a McDonald’s gift card tucked into a hand, a Snickers bar shared with a laugh, an open invitation to sit and eat together, pray together, sing together.

She carried a presence of gentleness and care that made people feel seen, loved, and cherished. Betty saw everyone. She recognized the humanity in everyone, and extended immeasurable love, kindness, and grace to each person she encountered.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Beth (Ed) Lugbill of Elkhart, Indiana; Stephanie (Mike) Mascola of Columbus, Ohio; and Heidi Riegsecker of East Lansing, Michigan. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Danielle (Karl) Black, Amy Yoder, Chris (Jennifer) King, Alyssa (Steve) Mezsick, Jeremy (Kristin) Lugbill, Justin (Erica) Lugbill, Emily (Dan) Borcherdt, Dustin (Angela) King, Natalie (Jake) Lemle, Leah Polito, Sophie Phillips, and Anna Phillips, as well as twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, Dale (Marcia) Storrer, of Archbold, Ohio; her sisters-in-law, Dorthy Storrer-Lersch and Juanita Storrer, both of Archbold, Ohio; brother-in-law Marlin (Robin) Riegsecker of Upland, California, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; her daughter, Cathy King; her parents, William and Helen Storrer; her brothers, Aden and Marvin Storrer; and her granddaughter, Shauna Lugbill.

Betty’s life was a reflection of steadfast faith, quiet strength, and boundless love. She leaves behind a legacy of generosity, laughter, and unwavering devotion to her family and her Lord. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Services for Betty Joan Riegsecker will be held on Monday, November 3, at Fairlawn Haven Chapel in Archbold. Family visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by public visitation at 10:00 a.m. The funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m., with graveside services to follow at 1:00 p.m.

A meal and time of fellowship will be held at the Sauder Heritage Inn beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fulton County Senior Center (Meals on Wheels) or awakeandalive.org (https://awakeandalive.org/) — a local nonprofit championing education in Ethiopia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fulton County Senior Center (Meals on Wheels) or awakeandalive.org (https://awakeandalive.org/) — a local nonprofit championing education in Ethiopia.

The obituary for Betty was lovingly prepared by her family.