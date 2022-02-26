Frank Krasula (1944-2022)

Facebook

Frank W. Krasula, age 77, of Swanton, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He retired from Miller Brothers Construction where he was a master mechanic. He not only loved his Lord and Savior; Jesus Christ, but also loved people.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia; parents Rev. Frank and Mabel Krasula; brothers John and Harold; and great niece Jessica.

Frank is survived by his wife Nancy Michelsen Krasula; son John; sister Kathryn (Jim Derrick) Witker; brother James (Sue) Krasula; niece Michelle (Jim) Hunsinger; and many additional nieces and nephews.

The Coyle Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Frank was laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to Bibles for the World.

