Frederick Bleikamp (1954 – 2025)

Frederick W. Bleikamp, age 71, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Mercy Health–St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Fred was born on January 21, 1954, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late Frederick and Vava Grace (Alpaugh) Bleikamp.

He attended Bryan High School. On December 26, 1987, he married Sally J. Dangler, and together they shared 37 wonderful years of marriage.

Fred worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways for 20 years until the company’s closing. He later drove for Yellow Roadway Corporation for 10 years, retiring in 2013.

He was a proud member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge and the Montpelier Eagles. From a young age, Fred had a passion for working on cars and even raced at the Bryan Motor Speedway, passing his love of racing on to his family.

He was deeply devoted to his family and could often be found cheering for his grandchildren at racetracks and sporting events. His family knew they could always count on him for support in every way. Fred also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping whenever he had the chance.

Surviving is his wife, Sally Bleikamp of Alvordton, Ohio; three children, Christopher Bleikamp of Alvordton, Ohio, Garry Bleikamp of Alvordton, Ohio, and Stacy (Robert) Morgan of Camden, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Jayden Bleikamp, Jacy Bleikamp, Zeek Oehler, Marissa Amburghie, Thomas Morgan, Landon Bleikamp, Alexis Amburghie, Asher Morgan, and Mercedez Morgan; two siblings, Mark (Phyllis) Bleikamp, and Melva (Dennis) Heams; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Robert Dangler; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Jodi) Dangler, and Peggy Dangler.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, John Bleikamp, Phil Bleikamp, Mary Jane Echler, and Anna Rankin; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Jeanette Dangler; sister-in-law, DorMae Dangler.

Visitation for Fred will be held Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 N. Liberty Street, West Unity. A memorial service celebrating Fred’s life will be held Friday, November 7, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice. Condolences and fond memories can be sent to the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com